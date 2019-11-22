Turkey orders detention of 138 suspects over coup bid

(@FahadShabbir)

Turkish prosecutors on Friday issued detention warrants for 138 suspects, including soldiers on duty and expelled military students, over their alleged links to a group accused of orchestrating a coup attempt in 2016

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Turkish prosecutors on Friday issued detention warrants for 138 suspects, including soldiers on duty and expelled military students, over their alleged links to a group accused of orchestrating a coup attempt in 2016

Police launched operations simultaneously in 23 provinces to catch 46 suspects with suspected links to the network headed by the U.S.-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen upon the order of the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in the northwestern city of Bursa, the state-run Anadolu Agency said.

Among them are 26 soldiers in active service and 15 expelled military school students, noted Anadolu.

In a separate investigation, Ankara prosecutors issued detention warrants for 92 actively serving soldiers from the Turkish Air Forces, the agency said, adding 53 have been captured in operations launched in 22 provinces.

All of the suspects allegedly contacted the Gulen network via payphone, according to press reports.

The Turkish government blames Gulen and his network for the failed military coup in July 2016, in which 250 people were killed.