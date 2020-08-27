UrduPoint.com
Turkey Promises To Open Access To Hagia Sophia Mosaics After Renovation - Russian Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 07:17 PM

Turkish authorities have promised that tourists will be able to see mosaics inside Istanbul's Hagia Sophia, which was recently turned from a museum into a mosque, after a planned renovation, Russian Ambassador in Ankara Alexei Erkhov told Sputnik on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020)

The diplomat mentioned that the Russian embassy in Turkey received many questions from citizens regarding the issue of the availability of Hagia Sophia's world-famous relics to tourists.

"We are being assured [by the Turkish authorities] that planned renovation work is currently underway in Hagia Sophia, after which tourists will be able to visit the galleries again and see the unique Byzantine mosaics located there. We sincerely hope that all these promises will be fulfilled," Erkhov said, adding that Turkey has shown readiness to allow tourists to enter Hagia Sophia and take UNESCO's recommendations into account.

When addressing the issue of converting another Istanbul-based Orthodox church, the Holy Saviour in Chora, into a mosque, the diplomat said that it was Turkey's internal affairs. At the same time, Erkhov said that the issue of preserving access to Byzantine-era Christian relics was important for Russia.

Chora Church, originally built as a monastery complex in the 4th century, is one of the oldest historical buildings in Istanbul. It was converted into a mosque in 1511. In 1958, Chora was opened as a museum to the public.

Hagia Sophia, one of the most iconic Byzantine symbols in present-day Turkey, was converted into a mosque in July. Many countries have expressed regrets over Ankara's decision, while Turkey views the matter as its internal affair.

