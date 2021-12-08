UrduPoint.com

Turkey, Qatar To Draw Private Companies To Operate Kabul Airport Jointly - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said on Wednesday that he discussed the involvement of private companies in the operation of the Kabul airport during his visit to Qatar from December 6-7.

"The joint operation of Afghan gateways has been discussed on a visit to Doha. Qatar and Turkey have determined that private companies will handle it. These companies will negotiate among themselves and with Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) representatives," Erdogan told journalists on board a plane on his way back to Turkey, as quoted by Turkish news agency Anadolu.

Given the necessary conditions, especially in terms of security, "the Kabul airport project will be carried out," he added.

The Kabul airport, located in mountainous terrain, is a crucial item of infrastructure for international aid organizations and diplomatic and military missions to access Afghanistan.

Erdogan's visit to Qatar adds to Turkey's intention to rebuild relations with the energy-rich Gulf region. Last month, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited Turkey for the first time in years.

