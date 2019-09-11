UrduPoint.com
Turkey, Russia, Iran To Discuss Syria Constitutional Committee Formation On Monday- Ankara

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 01:40 AM

Turkey, Russia, Iran to Discuss Syria Constitutional Committee Formation on Monday- Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) Presidents of Turkey, Russia and Iran will discuss the creation of the constitutional committee of Syria at the trilateral summit in Ankara on September 16, Turkish presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said on Tuesday.

"The establishment of the Syrian constitutional committee is very important, and it will be discussed at a trilateral summit [Russia-Turkey-Iran] on Monday," Kalin told reporters.

On August 29, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told the Security Council that the Syrian constitutional committee was almost finalized and expressed hope that the work on its launch would be announced until the end of September.

The initial agreement to form a constitutional committee was reached during the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in the Russian city of Sochi in January 2018. The panel will be tasked with drafting reforms to Syria's constitution.

Russia, Turkey and Iran have been facilitating establishing of the constitutional committee.

