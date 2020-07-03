UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Seeks French Apology Over 'false' Claim In Naval Row

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 12:34 AM

Turkey seeks French apology over 'false' claim in naval row

Turkey's foreign minister on Thursday said France should apologise for making "false claims" about a naval incident in the Mediterranean that has added to growing tensions between the NATO allies

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ):Turkey's foreign minister on Thursday said France should apologise for making "false claims" about a naval incident in the Mediterranean that has added to growing tensions between the NATO allies.

"When France makes false claims and works against Turkey, that should not be accepted," Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in Berlin.

"We expect France to apologise unconditionally," he said, after Paris last month denounced an "extremely aggressive" intervention by Turkish ships against a French navy vessel participating in a NATO Mediterranean maritime security operation.

NATO has opened an investigation into the incident, in which France says one of its ships was subjected to radar targeting by Turkish frigates as it sought to inspect a cargo vessel suspected of carrying arms to Libya.

Turkey has dismissed the allegations as "groundless", insisting its vessels only observed the warship. It accused the French ship of a "high-speed and dangerous manoeuvre".

France on Wednesday said it was suspending its participation in the NATO mission, known as Operation Sea Guardian, until its concerns are addressed.

The spat is the latest flare-up between the two countries which have exchanged barbs in recent days over their roles in the conflict in Libya.

Ankara supports the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in Libya against rebel strongman Khalifa Haftar.

France is suspected by analysts of backing Haftar alongside Egypt, Russia and the United Arab Emirates, but insists it is neutral.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Turkey Egypt France Paris Berlin Libya United Arab Emirates Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi re-opens some public beaches, parks from ..

51 minutes ago

Hope Probe: Arab ambition to reach Mars

2 hours ago

Dubai’s development journey will not be hampered ..

3 hours ago

Investor appetite for DGCX currency products conti ..

3 hours ago

Outcomes of eighth PSL Governing Council meeting

3 hours ago

Infinix Unveils Exciting Lucky Draw with Mega Disc ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.