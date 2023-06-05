Turkey to Increase Fees for Passage Through Its Straits by Over 8% From July 1 - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) Turkey will increase the fee for the passage of ships through the Turkish straits of Bosphorus and Dardanelles by more than 8% starting July 1, Turkish newspaper Aydinlik reported on Monday, citing the Directorate General of Maritime Affairs.

The cost of the passage of ships through the straits will reach $4.42 per net tonnage of a merchant vessel, an increase of 8.3%, the report said, adding that the country's revenues after this decision can reach $900 million in 2023.

In October, the Turkish authorities had already increased five times the cost of the passage of merchant ships through the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles.