Turkey to Take Diplomatic, Legal Steps Over Erdogan Cartoon by Charlie Hebdo - Presidency

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Turkey will take diplomatic and legal action over caricature of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan published by French magazine Charlie Hebdo, the Turkish presidency said Wednesday.

Charlier Hebdo published a cartoon of Erdogan holding a can of some drink and raising the skirts of a woman. The caption reads, "In private, Erdogan is quite a joker.

" The cartoon was published amid tensions between Paris and Ankara.

"The so-called caricature, which was published by Charlie Hebdo today, is a new provocation, which shows clearly that this group's only goal is to escalate tensions by increasing the number of insults," the presidential office said.

"There is no doubt that our country will take the necessary legal and diplomatic action regarding this caricature," the presidency added.

Prosecutors in Ankara said they had launched an investigation into the caricature.