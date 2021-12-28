Turkey to Work on Domestic Air Defense System to Replace S-400, Patriot - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Turkey will continue developing new air defense systems as part of domestic missile defense projects in 2022, which could substitute Russian S-400 and the US Patriot air defense complexes, national media reported on Tuesday.

According to Sabah newspaper, in 2022 Turkey will continue working on domestic surface-to-air missile (SAM) projects HISAR and SIPER. HISAR A+ and HISAR O+ have been successfully tested, destroying high-speed targets. Thus, Turkey will be one step closer to the SIPER air defense system, which will emerge as an alternative to S-400 and Patriot.

The system, which is planned to become operational in 2023, is reported to eliminate all threats that appear in the air in the most reliable way.

Turkey is developing two types of SAM HISAR systems, including HISAR-A, a short-range air defense system capable of intercepting targets at up to 15 kilometers (9.3 miles), and HISAR-O, a medium-range system with an outreach of 25 kilometers (15.5 miles). HISAR systems are effective against fixed and rotary wing aircraft, cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles and air-to-land missiles.

The HISAR systems are being developed with the support of the Turkish defense industry and participation of ASELSAN, ROKETSAN and other companies. The HISAR-O complex is intended to be used for the protection of military and other strategically important facilities.