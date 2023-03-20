Turkey, Ukraine, UN Not Against Extending Grain Deal for 60 Days- Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations did not express any formal objections against Moscow's decision to extend the grain deal for another 60 days, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

On Saturday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik that Russia agreed to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative for 60 days instead of 120 and that all parties to the grain deal were notified about it.

"This position was officially communicated to the Turkish and Ukrainian sides of the Black Sea Initiative, as well as to the UN representatives.

There were no formal objections. Thus, the agreement continues to be valid for the next two months in the existing parameters, without any changes in the ports involved, the nomenclature of goods and the agreed procedure for inspections," the ministry said in a statement.

Moscow will suspend its participation in the grain deal if there is no progress in the implementation of the Russian part of the agreement, the ministry added.