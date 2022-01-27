Turkey-US Talks on F-35 Fighters Proceeding Positively - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said talks between Ankara and the United States on the supply of F-35 multirole fighters to Turkey are proceeding positively.

"Negotiations between US officials and the Turkish Ministry of National Defense on the F-35s are moving in a positive direction," Erdogan said in an interview with Turkish broadcaster NTV.