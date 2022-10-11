Turkey Working With UN to Facilitate Entry of Russian Agro Products Into Markets - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Turkey is counting on the extension of the UN-brokered deal on exports of Ukrainian grain, which is due to expire in November, a source in Istanbul told Sputnik, adding that Ankara was also trying to persuade the organization to make Russian agricultural products entering global markets.

The source said that Ankara was working to overcome obstacles and difficulties in the process of agreeing on the extension of Ukraine grain deal.

According to the source, Ankara, together with the United Nations, had also prepared a number of proposals regarding Russian agricultural products entering markets under the grain deal, which are in development.

The source added that the release of Russian products will be carried out through Turkey, as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced earlier.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed a UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that most of the ships carrying Ukrainian grain did not make it to the world's poorest countries and ended up in Europe. Moscow has also maintained that the part of the deal concerning Russian food products was not working.

On September 29, Putin and Erdogan drew attention to the need to implement the grain deal, including the removal of barriers to exports from Russia to global markets. Erdogan also noted that the extension of the deal would be of common interest.