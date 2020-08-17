MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Muhittin Bocek, the mayor of the Turkish popular resort city of Antalya, said on Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

"The result of my COVID-19 test today has been positive. Now I feel good, my mood is perfect.

I have been placed in self-isolation in a hospital," the mayor wrote on Twitter.

Bocek urged people to continue wearing protective masks and observe social distancing rules to avoid the infection.

Turkey has so far confirmed nearly 250,000 COVID-19 cases and almost 6,000 related fatalities. Meanwhile, about 231,000 people have fully recovered from the disease.