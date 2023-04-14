ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that he will hold a meeting with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, in the coming days.

"We agreed to meet with the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia in the coming days," Cavusoglu said in an interview with the Haberturk broadcaster.

On Monday, the Saudi state media reported that the deputy foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Turkey had held a round of political consultations in Riyadh for the first time in many years.

Saudi Arabia and Turkey's relations had been virtually non-existent due to Ankara's support for Qatar in an ongoing diplomatic dispute with Riyadh and the killing of Saudi opposition journalist Jamal Khashoggi in a Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018. Since 2021, however, the relations between the two countries have been improving. Last year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid his first official visit to Saudi Arabia in five years.