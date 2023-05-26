UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Erdogan Vows To Form Cabinet Quickly Given Election Victory

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Turkey's Erdogan Vows to Form Cabinet Quickly Given Election Victory

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) Incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that he intends to form the cabinet quickly if he wins the second round of the election on May 28.

"We will need to form the cabinet quickly. We will sit down and make assessments with our friends, and take steps necessary to improve the well-being of our people and the development of our country," he said in an interview with CNN Turk broadcaster.

Erdogan also said that if opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, his main opponent, manages to secure the majority of votes in the second round, the winners will be "terrorist organizations and American corporations."

"With God's help, if we win on May 28, each one of the 85 million people (the Turkish population according to the official data) will be the winner. If Mr. Kilicdaroglu wins, it will be terrorist organizations, London's pawnbrokers and American corporations who win. We must not give any chances to those who target our unity and solidarity," he told CNN Turk.

Earlier on Thursday, Kilicdaroglu challenged Erdogan to take part in a televised debate together. The opposition leader said that he could prove that Erdogan negotiated and collaborated with terrorists. To that, Erdogan replied that he had nothing to talk about with his opponent.

"Now he's challenging me (to go) to the television. What are you going to talk to me about? He has achieved nothing. He has no vision. Do you want me to talk about the hospital of the Social Security Department in Okmeydani (a neighborhood in Istanbul)? Or should we talk about how you gave 40 seats in the parliament to those who hadn't even managed to win 1% of votes in the election?" Erdogan told CNN Turk and Kanal D.

Turkey held parliamentary and presidential elections on May 14. The first round of the presidential vote saw Erdogan win 49.24% and Kilicdaroglu 45.07%. A runoff is set for May 28.

Related Topics

Election Terrorist Parliament Vote London Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan May God TV Cabinet Unity Foods Limited Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Repton School graduatio ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Repton School graduation ceremony in Dubai

40 minutes ago
 Russian National Vinnik Would Like to Be Part of P ..

Russian National Vinnik Would Like to Be Part of Possible US-Russia Prisoner Swa ..

1 hour ago
 Russian National Vinnik's Trial in US Expected to ..

Russian National Vinnik's Trial in US Expected to Be Set in Fall - Lawyer

1 hour ago
 Polish Defense Minister Refuses to Clarify Missile ..

Polish Defense Minister Refuses to Clarify Missile Incident in Parliament

1 hour ago
 Russia Committed to Karabakh Conflict Resolution - ..

Russia Committed to Karabakh Conflict Resolution - Putin

1 hour ago
 China Likely to Reach 65Mln COVID-19 Infections We ..

China Likely to Reach 65Mln COVID-19 Infections Weekly - Epidemiologist

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.