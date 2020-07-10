Turkish Authorities Detain Nearly 40 EU-Bound Illegal Migrants - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Turkish security forces have detained 39 migrants in the western Aydin province who were planning to travel across the Aegean Sea to Greece and eventually seek refuge in the European Union, media reported on Friday.

According to the Anadolu news agency, citing a security source, 37 Afghan and two Nigerian citizens were held at the province's district of Germencik.

The agency added that the migrants were sent to the immigration authority after having their health checked.

Turkey is often used by refugees, migrants and asylum seekers as a transit point on their journey to Europe, especially since the Syrian civil war broke out in 2011. According to the UN refugee agency, it hosts approximately 4 million refugees ” more than any other country.