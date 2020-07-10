UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Authorities Detain Nearly 40 EU-Bound Illegal Migrants - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

Turkish Authorities Detain Nearly 40 EU-Bound Illegal Migrants - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Turkish security forces have detained 39 migrants in the western Aydin province who were planning to travel across the Aegean Sea to Greece and eventually seek refuge in the European Union, media reported on Friday.

According to the Anadolu news agency, citing a security source, 37 Afghan and two Nigerian citizens were held at the province's district of Germencik.

The agency added that the migrants were sent to the immigration authority after having their health checked.

Turkey is often used by refugees, migrants and asylum seekers as a transit point on their journey to Europe, especially since the Syrian civil war broke out in 2011. According to the UN refugee agency, it hosts approximately 4 million refugees ” more than any other country.

Related Topics

Afghanistan United Nations Syria Europe European Union Aydin Greece Media Refugee Million

Recent Stories

PCB responds to Danish Kaneria and Saleem Malik

9 minutes ago

Indian policies taking region towards nuclear war: ..

3 minutes ago

Court in Moscow Arrests Khabarovsk Governor as Par ..

3 minutes ago

Only 152 coronavirus patients hospitalized in Abbo ..

3 minutes ago

Pensioners demand govt. for increasing pay, pensi ..

3 minutes ago

Abdul Razak Dawood asks exporters of surgical mask ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.