Turkish, Chinese Foreign Ministers Discuss Cooperation on COVID-19 Vaccine - Source

Foreign ministers of Turkey and China, Mevlut Cavusoglu and Wang Yi, respectively, have discussed cooperation on production and supply of COVID-19 vaccine, in a prelude to possible purchase of million of doses of Chinese coronavirus vaccine by Turkey, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Foreign ministers of Turkey and China, Mevlut Cavusoglu and Wang Yi, respectively, have discussed cooperation on production and supply of COVID-19 vaccine, in a prelude to possible purchase of million of doses of Chinese coronavirus vaccine by Turkey, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"Our minister discussed over the phone with his Chinese counterpart the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and cooperation on vaccines," the source said.

According to the head of the Turkish Ministry of Health, Fahrettin Koca, Ankara will purchase 100 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine by April, 2021. The first batch of vaccine from the Chinese company SinoVac will be delivered to the country after December 11, and at the end of the month it is planned to start vaccination after laboratory tests of the vaccine quality. Earlier in November, Turkey announced plans to purchase at least 25 million doses of Pfizer's BioNTech vaccine.