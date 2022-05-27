UrduPoint.com

Turkish Diplomat Says Astana Talks Will Promote Political Process, Ceasefire In Syria

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2022 | 07:31 PM

The next round of Astana peace talks on Syria in Kazakhstan will focus on political process, support for a ceasefire and humanitarian aid, a Turkish diplomat told Sputnik on condition of anonymity

The Astana peace process was launched by Russia and Iran with Turkey's support in 2017 in a bid to end the Syrian conflict. The Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan, formerly known as Astana, will host the 18th round on June 14-16.

"The talks in the Astana format will focus on efforts to find a political solution to the Syrian conflict and restore stability, support for a ceasefire, counterterrorism, humanitarian assistance and the return of refugees and internally displaced persons," the source said.

The latest round of Syrian peace talks took place in December. Negotiators discussed efforts to preserve peace in Idlib province and other de-escalation zones as well as the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva, tasked with rewriting the country's basic law.

