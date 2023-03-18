Turkish-Egyptian Presidential Meeting Possible After General Election in Turkey - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) Ankara will prepare for a meeting of Turkish and Egyptian presidents, which may take place after the general election in Turkey, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday.

"I am waiting for my Egyptian counterpart in Turkey in the near future. We will also prepare for the meeting of the leaders of the two countries.

The pre-election process has now started in Turkey, and this meeting is likely to take place immediately after the elections," Cavusoglu told a briefing in Cairo.

The Turkish-Egyptian relations deteriorated in 2013 after then Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi stepped down following violent protests. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned Morsi's ouster, calling it a "coup." Since then, the diplomatic contacts between Cairo and Ankara have been limited.