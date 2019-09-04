UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Forces Begin Training For S-400 Defense Systems

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 05:10 PM

Turkish forces begin training for S-400 defense systems

Turkish Air Force personnel are attending a training for S-400 missile defense systems in Russia

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :Turkish Air Force personnel are attending a training for S-400 missile defense systems in Russia.

"S-400 training started in Gatchina, Russia with the participation of Air Force Command personnel as part of long-range air-and-missile defense system project," Turkey's Defense Ministry said Wednesday in a tweet.

Ankara received its first Russian S-400 missiles in July. The delivery of the first battery was completed on July 25.

The second batch of equipment of the S-400 was received on Aug. 27, and the delivery is slated to continue for around one month, according to Turkey's Defense Ministry.

Sensing that its protracted efforts to purchase an air defense missile system from the ally U.S. was not heading toward success, Turkey in April 2017, signed a contract with Russia to acquire the S-400 anti-missile shield.

Opposing deployment of the Russian system, U.S. officials argued that they would be incompatible with the NATO systems and expose its fifth generation, the state-of-art, F-35 jet, to possible Russian subterfuge.

Turkey, however, emphasized that the S-400 would not be integrated into the NATO systems, thus had no chance to pose any threat to the alliance or its armaments.

Turkey even asked for setting up of a commission to clarify any technical issues. But U.S. has, so far, not responded to this proposal.

The S-400 system is seen as one of the most advanced missile systems in the world, capable of tracking several targets simultaneously.

Related Topics

NATO World Russia Turkey Gatchina Alliance April July 2017 From

Recent Stories

Asian Cycling Confederation felicitates Azhar Shah ..

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan decides to withdraw GIDC ..

5 minutes ago

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 435.05 poi ..

5 minutes ago

Hearing on rental power case adjourned till Oct 3

5 minutes ago

Russian Lawmaker Kosachev to Meet With US Senator ..

6 minutes ago

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) el ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.