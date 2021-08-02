Turkish Foreign Minister Thanks EU Countries for Help with Tackling Wildfires

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday thanked his counterparts from the European countries who have expressed solidarity with Ankara or offered support in tackling the ongoing forest fires in Turkey's south.

"Thank you my dear friend Bujar for your solidarity and sympathy," Cavusoglu posted on Twitter, addressing North Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani.

Similar tweets were posted by the Turkish foreign minister for Moldovan Acting Prime Minister Aureliu Ciocoi, Bulgarian Foreign Minister Svetlan Stoev, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares and Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman, among others.

As reported by Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah, Cavusoglu has also spoken by phone with EU foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell and thanked him for enacting the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism to help Turkey by sending aircraft and emergency personnel from member states.

Since last week Turkey has been struggling to contain forest fires raging along its Aegean and Mediterranean coasts and interior. An extreme heat wave only exacerbated the crisis. The fires have already killed eight people.