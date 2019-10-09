UrduPoint.com
Turkish Offensive To Intensify Crisis In War-Torn Syria - Iranian Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 09:18 PM

Turkey's military operation in Syria aggravates the crisis and complicates the situation in the region, will lead to a new wave of refugees and surge of terrorism in the country, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Special Aide on International Affairs of the Islamic Parliament of Iran, said Wednesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Turkey's military operation in Syria aggravates the crisis and complicates the situation in the region, will lead to a new wave of refugees and surge of terrorism in the country, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Special Aide on International Affairs of the Islamic Parliament of Iran, said Wednesday.

#Turkish op. in #Syria further complicates situation; in conflict w/regional security ... consequences of military campaign are crisis intensification, new wave of refugees & terrorism surge," the diplomat wrote in his Twitter blog.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced earlier on Wednesday the start of Operation Peace Spring against PKK/YPG and the Islamic State (terrorist organization banned in Russia) in Syria's north "to neutralize terror threats against Turkey and lead to the establishment of a safe zone.

"

According to various reports, Turkish combat aircraft delivered airstrikes on two Syrian towns on the border with Turkey killing at least two civilians.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Arab-Kurdish units, in response to Turkish air strikes, shelled the Turkish city of Nusaybin on the border with Syria from mortars.

