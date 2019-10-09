Turkish Offensive to Intensify Crisis in War-Torn Syria - Iranian Diplomat

Turkey's military operation in Syria aggravates the crisis and complicates the situation in the region, will lead to a new wave of refugees and surge of terrorism in the country, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Special Aide on International Affairs of the Islamic Parliament of Iran, said Wednesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Turkey 's military operation in Syria aggravates the crisis and complicates the situation in the region, will lead to a new wave of refugees and surge of terrorism in the country, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Special Aide on International Affairs of the Islamic Parliament of Iran , said Wednesday.

#Turkish op. in #Syria further complicates situation; in conflict w/regional security ... consequences of military campaign are crisis intensification, new wave of refugees & terrorism surge," the diplomat wrote in his Twitter blog.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced earlier on Wednesday the start of Operation Peace Spring against PKK/YPG and the Islamic State (terrorist organization banned in Russia) in Syria's north "to neutralize terror threats against Turkey and lead to the establishment of a safe zone.

According to various reports, Turkish combat aircraft delivered airstrikes on two Syrian towns on the border with Turkey killing at least two civilians.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Arab-Kurdish units, in response to Turkish air strikes, shelled the Turkish city of Nusaybin on the border with Syria from mortars.