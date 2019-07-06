Turkish Police Seize 18 Grams Of Californium Used In Nuclear Weapons - Authorities
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 06:25 PM
Turkish police found 18 grams (0.6 ounces) of radioactive californium, used in nuclear weapons and reactors, in a car in the country's northwestern Bolu province, the provincial administration said in a statement on Saturday
Police stopped a car near the Ataturk park during an anti-smuggling operation.
"During the search, 18.01 grams of Californium ... were seized. The given substance, the estimated cost of which is $72 million, ... was sent to Turkey's Atomic Energy Authority for examination," the statement read.
Five people were arrested as part of the case, and an investigation is underway.