Turkish Police Seize 18 Grams Of Californium Used In Nuclear Weapons - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 06:25 PM

Turkish police found 18 grams (0.6 ounces) of radioactive californium, used in nuclear weapons and reactors, in a car in the country's northwestern Bolu province, the provincial administration said in a statement on Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) Turkish police found 18 grams (0.6 ounces) of radioactive californium, used in nuclear weapons and reactors, in a car in the country's northwestern Bolu province, the provincial administration said in a statement on Saturday.

Police stopped a car near the Ataturk park during an anti-smuggling operation.

"During the search, 18.01 grams of Californium ... were seized. The given substance, the estimated cost of which is $72 million, ... was sent to Turkey's Atomic Energy Authority for examination," the statement read.

Five people were arrested as part of the case, and an investigation is underway.

