Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said on Friday that the Libyan National Army's (LNA) commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, was an "unreliable" figure since he continued to bomb the capital of Tripoli, which is currently under the Government of National Accord's (GNA) control, this week

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said on Friday that the Libyan National Army's (LNA) commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, was an "unreliable" figure since he continued to bomb the capital of Tripoli, which is currently under the Government of National Accord's (GNA) control, this week.

During his talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis earlier in the day, Haftar said that the LNA's forces "are pacifists," and that he was ready to sign an agreement with GNA Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj if certain conditions were met.

"Haftar is unreliable, as yesterday he continued to bomb Tripoli, and we will see this clearly at the Berlin conference and what he will do after [it]," Erdogan told reporters.

Erdogan also revealed his intention to discuss the latest developments Syria's Idlib at the UN-led conference on Libyan settlement in the German capital on Sunday, and that he would hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the matter.

Putin confirmed his attendance to the conference earlier in the day.

On Monday, both Haftar and Sarraj participated in talks in Moscow that were aimed at concluding a ceasefire deal. However, Haftar left the Russian capital without signing anything, explaining that he needed additional time to look through its details.