Turkish Stealth Fighter Drone Anka-3 To Make First Flight In May - Aerospace Industries

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2023 | 05:40 PM

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The Turkish Anka-3 reactive strike unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), built with the use of "stealth" technology, will make its maiden flight in May, Turkey's Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday citing a Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) official.

Currently the aircraft is running runway tests and its maiden flight is likely to take place in early May, the TAI's uncrewed aerial vehicles engineering director, Bulent Korkem, told Anadolu.

The new drone has a "flying-wing" structure, which is now standard for aircraft developed with the use of "stealth" technology, enabling lower radar visibility.

According to TAI's data, the Anka-3 can fly up to 44,000 feet and has a maximum speed of 0.7 Mach (532 miles per hour). The drone can carry several Mark 83 bombs and support F-16 fighters and Turkish Hurjet and TF-X combat aircraft.

