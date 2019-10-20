Tusk Confirms Received Brexit Delay Request From UK

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) Donald Tusk, the outgoing president of the European Council, has confirmed the receipt of the United Kingdom's request to postpone Brexit, without specifying for how long it is asking to delay the day of it leaving the European Union.

"The extension request has just arrived.

I will now start consulting EU leaders on how to react. #Brexit," Tusk wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, he said that such consultations may take up to several days.

According to the existing regulation, the decision on granting a delay is made by the leaders of the remaining 27 countries in the EU based on the request of the outgoing country.