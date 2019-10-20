UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tusk Confirms Received Brexit Delay Request From UK

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 02:20 AM

Tusk Confirms Received Brexit Delay Request From UK

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) Donald Tusk, the outgoing president of the European Council, has confirmed the receipt of the United Kingdom's request to postpone Brexit, without specifying for how long it is asking to delay the day of it leaving the European Union.

"The extension request has just arrived.

I will now start consulting EU leaders on how to react. #Brexit," Tusk wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, he said that such consultations may take up to several days.

According to the existing regulation, the decision on granting a delay is made by the leaders of the remaining 27 countries in the EU based on the request of the outgoing country.

Related Topics

Twitter European Union United Kingdom Brexit May

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours Mushrif Mall

2 hours ago

Global economy projected to grow by about 3 percen ..

4 hours ago

UAE Obesity Conference explores latest obesity man ..

4 hours ago

Moscow, Belgrade Sign Agreements on Export Loan, L ..

4 hours ago

Tens of thousands protest in Lebanon for third day ..

4 hours ago

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Says Serbia Interest ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.