Twenty Employees at Presidential Palace in Kabul Test Positive for COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) Twenty employees of the presidential palace in Kabul have contracted the coronavirus, the Afghan TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing the documents it has seen.

According to the media outlet, there were 517 samples examined in total.

"We will get the best results if we have enough kits.

By testing more people, we can find patients who have the virus while it is in its incubation period," Assadullah Esmat, head of the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Kabul, was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

The media did not specify whether Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had undergone a COVID-19 test.

The total count of infections in Afghanistan now stands at 555, with 18 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.