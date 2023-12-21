Two dead as train hits workers in Slovenia

(@FahadShabbir)

Ljubljana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Two workers died and two others were injured when a train ran into them while they were doing maintenance work on tracks in southern Slovenia on Thursday, officials said.

The accident occurred in the Postojna municipality, around 50 kilometres (30 miles) southwest of the capital Ljubljana, the country's disaster and rescue agency said in a statement.

"Two of them died, and two were severely injured," Davor Tozen, a local police official at the scene, told journalists, adding that investigations into the incident were ongoing.

The group working on the tracks had not been warned about the train's arrival, according to preliminary information, Slovenian Railways said in a statement.

Tozen said eight workers had been involved.

None of the passengers in the train, travelling from the capital to the southern town of Sezana, was injured, he added.

Over the previous ten years, three maintenance workers died on the tracks in three separate working accidents, according to Slovenian Railways.