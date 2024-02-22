Two Dozen Dead In Venezuela Illegal Mine Collapse
La Paragua, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) About two dozen people died when an illegal gold mine collapsed in the jungles of southern Venezuela, officials said Wednesday as the search continued for survivors.
The incident happened Tuesday at the "Bulla loca" mine in the state of Bolivar, a seven-hour boat ride from the nearest town, La Paragua, where family members waited anxiously for news.
Yorgi Arciniega, mayor of the Angostura municipality, told AFP late Wednesday that about 23 bodies had been recovered, including 15 that had arrived by boat in La Paragua and about another eight on their way.
Deputy Minister of Civil Protection Carlos Perez Ampueda published a video of the incident on X, and referred to "a massive" toll, though providing no numbers. Some 200 people were thought to have been working in the mine, according to officials.
The video showed dozens of people working in the shallow waters of an open pit mine when a wall of earth slowly collapses upon them.
Some managed to flee while others were engulfed.
Mayor Arciniega, who had earlier spoken of 15 people injured, said four had been brought by boat to La Paragua by Wednesday afternoon to receive treatment.
The Bolivar state's secretary of citizen security, Edgar Colina Reyes, said the injured were being transported to a hospital in the regional capital Ciudad Bolivar, four hours from La Paragua, which lies 750 kilometers (460 miles) southeast of the capital Caracas.
Desolate relatives waited on the shores for news of their breadwinners.
"My brother, my brother, my brother," cried one as he saw a body being taken off a boat.
"We ask that they support us with helicopters to remove the injured," a woman waiting for news on her brother-in-law -- a father of three -- told AFP.
