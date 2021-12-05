MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2021) A 6-magnitude earthquake has occurred north of Tobelo, a town located on Indonesia's eastern island of Halmahera, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reports.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 174 kilometers (108 miles) at 23:47 GMT on Saturday.

According to USGS, another earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck off the coast of Jayapura, the capital of Indonesia's province of Papua, at 01:10 GMT on Sunday, at a depth of 18 kilometers.

No casualties or damages were immediately reported.

On Saturday, Mount Semeru erupted in Indonesia's province of East Java. More than 40 people suffered burns and several people reportedly died.