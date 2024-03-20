Open Menu

Two Missing After S. Korean Tanker Capsizes Off Japan

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Two missing after S. Korean tanker capsizes off Japan

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Two people were unaccounted for Wednesday after a South Korea-flagged chemicals tanker with 11 people on board capsized in rough seas off Japan, the coast guard said.

Nine members of the crew -- which included two South Koreans, eight Indonesians and one Chinese -- had been rescued so far, and the coastguard is "still searching for the remaining two", a spokesman told AFP.

The tanker was carrying 980 tonnes of acrylic acid, but there was no information on whether that compound had leaked into the ocean, according to the coast guard.

The spokesman said he was not aware of the conditions of those rescued, who were rushed to hospital.

Footage from Japanese broadcaster NHK showed the overturned red hull of the ship as well as a life raft, as a coast guard ship pounded through heavy waves and a helicopter flew overhead.

The crew notified the coast guard early on Wednesday that the vessel was tilting and requested help near the island of Mutsure, off Japan's southwestern coast, NHK said.

The Japan Coast Guard received a rescue call soon after 7:00 am local time (2200 GMT Tuesday) saying that the ship was "tilting, please help us", the spokesman said.

NHK named the vessel as the Keoyoung Sun, which specialist website vesselfinder.com said is a chemical and oil products tanker built in 1996, measuring 69 metres (226 feet) in length.

The ship's operator declined to comment.

Related Topics

China Oil Japan South Korea From

Recent Stories

SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9

SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9

35 minutes ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest P ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest Potential Charging Advancements

45 minutes ago
 TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Color ..

TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Colors Now in Stock for PKR 55,999

1 hour ago
 Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan an ..

Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced

2 hours ago
 COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & ..

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review

2 hours ago
US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 ..

US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

5 hours ago
 ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections

ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections

14 hours ago
 Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsa ..

Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsan Iqbal

14 hours ago
 KSrelief provides 2,625 food baskets in Pakistan

KSrelief provides 2,625 food baskets in Pakistan

14 hours ago

More Stories From World