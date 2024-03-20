Two Missing After S. Korean Tanker Capsizes Off Japan
Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2024 | 01:40 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Two people were unaccounted for Wednesday after a South Korea-flagged chemicals tanker with 11 people on board capsized in rough seas off Japan, the coast guard said.
Nine members of the crew -- which included two South Koreans, eight Indonesians and one Chinese -- had been rescued so far, and the coastguard is "still searching for the remaining two", a spokesman told AFP.
The tanker was carrying 980 tonnes of acrylic acid, but there was no information on whether that compound had leaked into the ocean, according to the coast guard.
The spokesman said he was not aware of the conditions of those rescued, who were rushed to hospital.
Footage from Japanese broadcaster NHK showed the overturned red hull of the ship as well as a life raft, as a coast guard ship pounded through heavy waves and a helicopter flew overhead.
The crew notified the coast guard early on Wednesday that the vessel was tilting and requested help near the island of Mutsure, off Japan's southwestern coast, NHK said.
The Japan Coast Guard received a rescue call soon after 7:00 am local time (2200 GMT Tuesday) saying that the ship was "tilting, please help us", the spokesman said.
NHK named the vessel as the Keoyoung Sun, which specialist website vesselfinder.com said is a chemical and oil products tanker built in 1996, measuring 69 metres (226 feet) in length.
The ship's operator declined to comment.
Recent Stories
SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9
Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest Potential Charging Advancements
TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Colors Now in Stock for PKR 55,999
Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced
COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman
Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review
US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024
ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections
Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsan Iqbal
KSrelief provides 2,625 food baskets in Pakistan
More Stories From World
-
China discovers oilfield with over 100M tons of reserve in Bohai Sea10 minutes ago
-
Turkish foreign minister to attend 1st Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels20 minutes ago
-
Türkiye, Cambodia hold political consultations20 minutes ago
-
Search on for 5 crew members after South Korean tanker capsizes off Japan50 minutes ago
-
Blinken due in Mideast in new bid to secure truce1 hour ago
-
Saudi Crown Prince receives phone call from President of Germany2 hours ago
-
Zimbabwean farmers buckle under El Nino drought2 hours ago
-
KSrelief distributes 500 food baskets in Ouémé Department of Benin2 hours ago
-
Vietnam farmers struggle for fresh water as drought brings salinisation2 hours ago
-
"The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon" stays atop China's box office chart2 hours ago
-
Five missing after S. Korean tanker capsizes off Japan2 hours ago
-
Pakistan urges UN Security Council to be more transparent, inclusive to address conflicts3 hours ago