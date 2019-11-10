(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2019) Two people were killed and nine injured as a result of a bus colliding with a truck in Russia's eastern Krasnoyarsk Krai, local authorities said.

According to the region's police, the incident occurred in the Novosyolovsky District on the R-257 highway.

A Toyota minibus crashed into a truck that was stopped at a red light.

The driver of the minibus and one passenger were killed as a result of the accident. The remaining injured persons were taken to a nearby hospital. No minors were involved in the accident.