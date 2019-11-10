UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two People Killed In Car Accident In Russia's Eastern Krasnoyarsk Krai - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 09:40 AM

Two People Killed in Car Accident in Russia's Eastern Krasnoyarsk Krai - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2019) Two people were killed and nine injured as a result of a bus colliding with a truck in Russia's eastern Krasnoyarsk Krai, local authorities said.

According to the region's police, the incident occurred in the Novosyolovsky District on the R-257 highway.

A Toyota minibus crashed into a truck that was stopped at a red light.

The driver of the minibus and one passenger were killed as a result of the accident. The remaining injured persons were taken to a nearby hospital. No minors were involved in the accident.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Russia Driver Krasnoyarsk Toyota

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

21 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises participants of Arab R ..

9 hours ago

Iraqi Military Denies Claim That Army Deployed Fir ..

11 hours ago

Civilians at risk in Syria's northeast, northwest ..

11 hours ago

Court to decide matter of Maryam Nawaz: Sheikh Ras ..

11 hours ago

Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose of 735 cases

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.