Two People Killed In Iran As Small Plane Crashes During Takeoff - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Two People Killed in Iran as Small Plane Crashes During Takeoff - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) An ultralight training aircraft crashed during takeoff in the central Iranian city of Arak, leaving two people on board killed, the country's Civil Aviation Organization said on Tuesday.

"An accident occurred during the takeoff of a Satrap training plane from an airfield in Arak, which resulted in the death of two people," a statement read.

Iranian news agency Mehr reported, citing the country's Medical Emergency Organization, that the the deceased were the pilot and the co-pilot of the two-spot training aircraft.

The cause of the accident remains unspecified.

