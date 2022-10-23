Two Pilots Killed in Su-30 Jet Crash in Russia, No Casualties Among Civilians - EMERCOM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) Two pilots died and no casualties occurred among civilians as a result of the crash of a Su-30 jet in the Russian city of Irkutsk, the ministry of emergency situations (EMERCOM) said on Sunday.

"Two pilots died, there are no casualties among the civilian population. The fire is localized," EMERCOM told Sputnik.