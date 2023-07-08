Two Police Officers Killed in Terrorist Attack on Police Station in Iran - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) Two police officers have been killed in a clash with a group of terrorists trying to seize a police station in Zahedan, the capital city of Iran's southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, provincial law enforcement commander Dustali Jalilian said on Saturday.

"Four terrorists came to the police station under the guise of ordinary citizens. Then they began their attack ...

Two officers, Lieutenant Ali Keyha and Wazife Rashidi, were killed in the clash with the attackers," Jalilian was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency Tasnim.

He reportedly added that security around the police station had been restored and the facility was working as usual.

Meanwhile, the Fars news agency specified that all four attackers had been killed in the clash with police officers, adding that the militants had been wearing suicide vests and throwing handmade grenades during the attack.