Two Russian Tu-22M3 Aircraft Perform Scheduled Flight Over Black Sea - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 04:29 PM

Two Russian long-range Tu-22M3 bombers performed a scheduled flight over neutral waters of the Black Sea on Tuesday, the Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Two Russian long-range Tu-22M3 bombers performed a scheduled flight over neutral waters of the Black Sea on Tuesday, the Defense Ministry said.

"Two long-range Tu-22M3 long-range bombers performed a planned flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Black Sea.

Fighter escort was provided by the crews of the Su-27 aircraft of the Air Force and Air Defense Association of the Southern Military District. The flight duration was about 5 hours," the ministry said in a statement.

