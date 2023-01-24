Two Students Dead, School Employee Injured in Shooting at Des Moines, Iowa School - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Two students are dead and a school employee is injured in a shooting at an Iowa charter school, Des Moines Police Department Officer Paul Parizek said.

"The first officers here did find three people with gunshot injuries, two of them were in very critical conditions.

.. those two people, both students, are dead now at the hospital," Parizek said during a press conference on Monday.

A third person who is an employee of the school is in serious condition, Parizek said.

The shooting was a targeted incident and three suspects are in police custody, he added.