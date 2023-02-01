UrduPoint.com

Two-Thirds Of US Voters Do Not Favor Biden, Trump Candidacies In 2024 - Poll

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2023 | 03:50 AM

Two-Thirds of US Voters Do Not Favor Biden, Trump Candidacies in 2024 - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) Two-thirds of US voters say they are either "very uncomfortable" or have some reservations with respect to President Joe Biden's or former President Donald Trump's candidacies in the 2024 elections, a new NBC news poll revealed.

The poll found that more than half or 52% of US adults say they feel "very uncomfortable" about Trump running for the White House again and 14% more say they have some reservations.

In the case of Biden, the disapproving numbers are 48% and 19% respectively.

Nearly the same percentage of respondents, 34% for Trump and 32% for Biden, said that they are enthusiastic or comfortable with them running for the office of president.

The poll also revealed that voters are more excited about Trump's (15%) than about Biden's (7%) candidacy in 2024.

The poll was conducted between January 20-24 among 1,000 adults and it has an overall margin of error of plus-minus 3.1 percentage points.

Related Topics

White House Trump Same January

Recent Stories

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine ..

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine Should Be Investigated

4 hours ago
 Balochistan govt dismisses five doctors for not pe ..

Balochistan govt dismisses five doctors for not performing duties

3 hours ago
 Ukraine PM says EU-Ukraine summit to take place in ..

Ukraine PM says EU-Ukraine summit to take place in Kyiv Friday

3 hours ago
 Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pa ..

Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pan-emirate ride

4 hours ago
 Nigerian ex-senator accused of organ harvesting ap ..

Nigerian ex-senator accused of organ harvesting appears in UK court

3 hours ago
 64 held in combing operation by Rangers, police

64 held in combing operation by Rangers, police

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.