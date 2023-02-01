Two-Thirds of US Voters Do Not Favor Biden, Trump Candidacies in 2024 - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) Two-thirds of US voters say they are either "very uncomfortable" or have some reservations with respect to President Joe Biden's or former President Donald Trump's candidacies in the 2024 elections, a new NBC news poll revealed.

The poll found that more than half or 52% of US adults say they feel "very uncomfortable" about Trump running for the White House again and 14% more say they have some reservations.

In the case of Biden, the disapproving numbers are 48% and 19% respectively.

Nearly the same percentage of respondents, 34% for Trump and 32% for Biden, said that they are enthusiastic or comfortable with them running for the office of president.

The poll also revealed that voters are more excited about Trump's (15%) than about Biden's (7%) candidacy in 2024.

The poll was conducted between January 20-24 among 1,000 adults and it has an overall margin of error of plus-minus 3.1 percentage points.