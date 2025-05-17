Open Menu

Ayyala Dance: A Symbol Of Emirati Unity, Pride And Hospitality – Performed During President Trump’s UAE Visit

Ijaz Ahmad Published May 17, 2025 | 05:49 PM

Dubai: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17 May, 2025) The Ayyala dance, a traditional performance recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, holds deep cultural and symbolic meaning for the people of the United Arab Emirates.

Performed by Emirati men in two rows while holding bamboo sticks, the Ayyala is a proud expression of unity, heritage, and national identity.
During the U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to the UAE, the Ayyala dance was performed as a gesture of warm hospitality and cultural respect – a tradition often reserved for special occasions such as weddings, Eid, National Day, and official state ceremonies.
Ahmed Bel Jafflah, a senior presenter at the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Cultural Understanding, explained that the Ayyala is more than a performance – it is woven into Emirati life.

“It reflects our spirit of hospitality, happiness, and togetherness,” he said.
The event also featured a performance by young Emirati girls, known as Naa’shaat, who gracefully tossed their long hair in a traditional expression of beauty, modesty, and celebration.
According to UNESCO, the Ayyala is also practiced in Oman and includes musical elements like drums, tambourines, and poetic chanting.

The performance occasionally includes dramatic movements with swords or rifles.
Together, these traditions offer a glimpse into the rich and welcoming culture of the UAE – a country proud to share its heritage with the world.

