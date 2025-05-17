Open Menu

Hainan EF Account Business Volume Exceeds 120 Bln Yuan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Hainan EF account business volume exceeds 120 bln yuan

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) The Hainan Free Trade Port's multi-functional free trade account (EF account) business continues to expand. As of May 8, 2025, over 330 EF accounts had been opened at ten designated pilot banks in Hainan, with total EF account business volume exceeding 120 billion Yuan ($16.66 billion).

Since their launch in May 2024, EF accounts have significantly improved the ease of cross-border capital flows. EF account holders have transferred funds to a total of 48 countries and regions, including Singapore and China's Hong Kong SAR, CEN reported.

Doing business through EF accounts is popular with both domestic companies, which are designated as EFE account holders, and international companies, designated as EFN account holders.

EFE account holders do business in a range of 40 different industries, with a large percentage in the wholesale (mainly trade), business services, and pharmaceutical manufacturing sectors, while EFN account holders are involved in industries including wholesale and retail marketing, business services, energy development, biomedicine, and information technology.

Currently, Hainan EF account transfers are most commonly made in scenarios such as cross-border trade settlements, near and far term foreign exchange settlements and sales, working capital loans, overseas lending, overseas investments, and foreign investments.

APP/asg

Recent Stories

Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Mas ..

Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025

5 hours ago
 NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

24 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

1 day ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

1 day ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

1 day ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

2 days ago
 Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

2 days ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

2 days ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

2 days ago

More Stories From World