Youm-e-Tashakur Being Observed Today To Pay Homage To Armed Forces
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 16, 2025 | 01:37 PM
Day dawned with special prayers in Mosques and recitation of Holy Quran
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 16th, 2025) Youm-e-Tashakur is being observed today to pay homage to Armed Forces and the people over victory in Operation Bunanu-um-Marsoos and Marka-e-Haq.
The day dawned with special prayers in Mosques and recitation of Holy Quran.
Thirty-one-gun salute after Fajar Prayar in Federal Capital and twenty-one-gun salute at provincial capitals was boomed to mark the Day.
Change of guard ceremonies will also be held at mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam in Karachi and at mausoleum of national poet Allama Dr.
Muhammad Iqbal in Lahore this morning.
Special meetings will be held with the families of the martyrs of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos to pay tribute to them.
The main ceremony of Youm-e-Tashakur will be held at the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad.
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will be the chief guest of the ceremony, while the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the Chief of Army Staff will also grace the ceremony.
Recent Stories
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
Session held to combat MIL challenges
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces3 minutes ago
-
Floral wreath laid at Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed’s memorial on "Youm-e-Tashakur"21 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary for improved access & community engagement during polio eradication drives21 minutes ago
-
Khyber observes "Youm-e-Tashakur" with national zeal, unity21 minutes ago
-
Sherry lauds opposition’s unity amid regional tension31 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur” observes in Nawabshah31 minutes ago
-
PM unveils tariff reforms: customs duties to be capped at 15%, slabs reduced to four31 minutes ago
-
20 power thieves caught31 minutes ago
-
Restoration of Neelum-Jhelum project likely to take two years: NA Told31 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM announces compensation for martyrs, injured during Indian attack31 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held to honor Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed on Youm-e-Tashakur41 minutes ago
-
Thanksgiving day observed at Civil Defence Office41 minutes ago