Youm-e-Tashakur Being Observed Today To Pay Homage To Armed Forces

Published May 16, 2025 | 01:37 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 16th, 2025) Youm-e-Tashakur is being observed today to pay homage to Armed Forces and the people over victory in Operation Bunanu-um-Marsoos and Marka-e-Haq.

The day dawned with special prayers in Mosques and recitation of Holy Quran.

Thirty-one-gun salute after Fajar Prayar in Federal Capital and twenty-one-gun salute at provincial capitals was boomed to mark the Day.

Change of guard ceremonies will also be held at mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam in Karachi and at mausoleum of national poet Allama Dr.

Muhammad Iqbal in Lahore this morning.

Special meetings will be held with the families of the martyrs of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos to pay tribute to them.

The main ceremony of Youm-e-Tashakur will be held at the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will be the chief guest of the ceremony, while the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the Chief of Army Staff will also grace the ceremony.

