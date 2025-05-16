Talat Hussain's Daughter Tazeen Ties The Knot For Second Time
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 16, 2025 | 01:35 PM
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 16th, 2025) Tazeen Hussain, daughter of the late legendary actor Talat Hussain, recently got married for the second time and shared an interesting account of her journey in a recent interview.
Tazeen, who has earned fame in the field of acting, tied the knot with a banker named Aamir Syed.
In the interview, she revealed that her new husband first saw her in a YouTube interview and instantly fell for her. He then reached out to mutual friends, requesting an introduction to her.
This led to their first meeting, and soon after, they began talking over the phone.
The connection quickly deepened, and the couple decided to get married in a simple ceremony.
Tazeen's first marriage took place while she was still in university. She has three children from that marriage, all of whom are now grown up.
Following her first marriage, she chose to step away from acting to focus on raising her children. In 2020, her first husband passed away due to a heart attack.
After a 20-year hiatus, Tazeen returned to television in 2020. Her 2023 drama Yunhi received widespread acclaim.
Her path then crossed with Aamir Syed, and the couple got married just last month.
