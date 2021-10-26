UrduPoint.com

Uganda Bus Blast A 'suicide Bomb Attack': Police

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 04:11 PM

Ugandan police said a blast on a long-distance bus Monday evening that injured several people was a suicide bombing carried out by a terrorists from the ADF group

Kampala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Ugandan police said a blast on a long-distance bus Monday evening that injured several people was a suicide bombing carried out by a terrorists from the ADF group.

"The incident was confirmed as...

(a) suicide bomb attack where the attacker died in the explosion," police spokesman Fred Enanga said on Tuesday, adding the bomber was "on the wanted list of members" of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

The explosion on the bus near the Ugandan capital Kampala, followed a bombing at a cafe on Saturday evening that killed one person and injured three others.

