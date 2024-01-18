Open Menu

Uganda Opposition Leader Bobi Wine Says Under House Arrest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Uganda opposition leader Bobi Wine says under house arrest

Kampala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Ugandan opposition leader and former presidential candidate Bobi Wine said Thursday police had surrounded his residence and put him "under house arrest" ahead of a planned protest.

Opposition politicians had planned demonstrations on Thursday against the poor condition of roads in Uganda, which is hosting two global summits in the coming days.

Wine, a popstar-turned-politician, said police and soldiers had barred him from leaving his home in Magere, north of the capital Kampala.

"The cowardly military & police have surrounded our home and put us under house arrest, but the protest is on," the National Unity Platform (NUP) leader said on X.

"Fix our roads! Free Political Prisoners! Free Uganda!"

Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, challenged veteran President Yoweri Museveni in Uganda's last election in 2021, calling for an end to his iron-fisted rule.

Former presidential candidate Kizza Besigye of the Forum for Democratic Change opposition party said Thursday that he too was not allowed to leave his house.

"Barricaded at home by the COWARDS! No turning back; we deserve better. Please do what you can, wherever you're, with whatever you have, to show the terrible roads affecting you today," he posted on X.

A police spokesman confirmed the "security deployment" outside the two residences.

"We have taken some measures to stop them from instigating some people to hold unlawful assemblies and political demonstrations," Patrick Onyango, spokesman for Kampala Metropolitan Police, told AFP.

"There is security deployment at Bobi Wine and Dr Besigye's homes not to arrest but as a preventive measure in line with police mandate."

Opposition parties have accused the government of detaining homeless people and razing thousands of roadside kiosks in a clean-up drive ahead of the Non-Aligned Movement and G77+China summits in Kampala.

Related Topics

Election Protest Police Poor Kampala Uganda From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terror ..

Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR

10 minutes ago
 Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

2 hours ago
 Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: In ..

Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister

4 hours ago
 Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' a ..

Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

6 hours ago
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food man ..

SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area

15 hours ago
 CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely ele ..

CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections

15 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment af ..

Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power

15 hours ago
 Infrastructure of city can be improved through pub ..

Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..

15 hours ago
 AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment pr ..

AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment process

15 hours ago
 Meeting held to review election arrangements in Ab ..

Meeting held to review election arrangements in Abbottabad

15 hours ago

More Stories From World