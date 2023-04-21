MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) UK Secretary of State in the Cabinet Office Oliver Dowden has been appointed as the country's new deputy prime minister after the resignation of Dominic Raab from this post, the UK prime minister's office said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Raab said that he had decided to resign following an investigation into allegations made against him of inappropriate behavior towards civil servants.

"The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Rt Hon Oliver Dowden CBE MP, has also been appointed Deputy Prime Minister," the office said in a statement.