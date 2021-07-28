LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The UK calls on all parties in Tunisia to uphold the country's reputation as an open society, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said in a statement.

"The UK is closely monitoring the situation in Tunisia. We believe that the solution to Tunisia's current challenges can only be achieved through the principles of democracy, transparency, human rights, and free speech," a FCDO spokesperson said.

"We call on all parties to uphold Tunisia's reputation as a tolerant and open society and to protect the democratic gains of the 2011 revolution," the spokesperson said.

Anti-government protests erupted in Tunisia on Sunday after Tunisian President Kais Saied dismissed Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and froze parliament operations for 30 days while also lifting lawmaker immunity. Saied said he would assume executive power alongside a new prime minister who is yet to be appointed.