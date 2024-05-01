UK Confirms First Migrants Held For Rwanda Deportation Flights
Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2024 | 11:20 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) The UK government confirmed Wednesday it had detained an unspecified number of migrants in recent days for deportation to Rwanda in July under its controversial new policy.
It comes a week after lawmakers ended months of parliamentary wrangling and passed a law allowing some asylum seekers to be deported by declaring Rwanda to be a safe third country.
The new legislation circumvented a Supreme Court ruling last year that sending migrants to Rwanda in this way would be illegal because it "would expose them to a real risk of ill-treatment".
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has vowed to stop migrants arriving on small boats from mainland Europe. He vowed last week to begin detaining people promptly before deportation flights start within "10 to 12 weeks".
Reports of immigration enforcement officers holding people earmarked for the flights emerged earlier this week.
On Wednesday, the interior ministry confirmed that "a series of nationwide operations" was underway.
"The first illegal migrants set to be removed to Rwanda have now been detained," it added.
Calling it "another major milestone" in the Rwanda plan, the ministry released photographs and a video of immigration enforcement officers detaining several migrants at different residences.
They were seen being led away in handcuffs and put into secure vehicles.
A spokesman for Sunak said the UK leader was pleased that "the first detentions have taken place.
"It's obviously an important part of now operationalising the plan to get flights off the ground in nine to 11 weeks time and provide the effective deterrent that we need to stop seeing these dangerous boat crossings," he added.
Recent Stories
Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival
Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha
PCB decides to set up training camp for national team ahead of England, Ireland ..
Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Sharma
Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards
Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tour
Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals
PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate caretaker govt’s wheat import ..
Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth match tomorrow
Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference underway at NDU, Islamabad
World Labor Day being observed today
More Stories From World
-
Master-blaster Airee named in Nepal T20 World Cup squad24 minutes ago
-
Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders38 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival38 minutes ago
-
Pakistan represented at Abu Dhabi International Book Fair44 minutes ago
-
Thirty years on Ecclestone regrets causing upset over Senna's death44 minutes ago
-
Two wounded in 'broken glass' attack at UK school: police1 hour ago
-
Wall Street mixed, dollar steady ahead of Fed update on rate outlook1 hour ago
-
Floods strand dozens of tourists in Kenya's Maasai Mara1 hour ago
-
Judd Trump crashes out of World Snooker Championship1 hour ago
-
President ECI stresses proactive role of Pakistan in promoting ECO tourism1 hour ago
-
N.Ireland 'Troubles' families vow to press on, despite new UK law1 hour ago
-
UK drugmaker GSK posts mixed first-quarter earnings6 hours ago