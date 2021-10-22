UrduPoint.com

UK Foreign Minister In India To Talk Trade, Investments

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 05:28 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss has traveled to India to discuss trade, investments and climate change with Indian government authorities as part of the UK-India 10-year Roadmap, the UK government announced on Friday.

"During a two-day trip to Delhi and Mumbai, the Foreign Secretary will outline agreements to deepen investment ties between the two countries and work together on finance and technical support packages for the developing world," the official statement said.

During her visit, Truss is due to meet with her Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav in Delhi, before heading to Mumbai, where she will speak to Indian business leaders at a Build Back Better World roundtable.

The UK foreign secretary is expected to ink an �11.5 million ($15.8 million) deal to help India switch to green energy, along with a �50 million ($69 million) investment to fund green tech infrastructure projects across India.

Following the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union last year, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to launch a new roadmap to strengthen their partnership.

