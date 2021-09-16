UK Foreign Office Condemns North Korean Missile Tests as Violation of UNSC Resolutions

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The UK Foreign Office has condemned the Wednesday missile tests conducted by North Korea, calling them a clear violation of the UN Security Council resolutions and a threat to regional peace and security.

On Wednesday, North Korea carried out two missile launches that were later described by Pyongyang as a test of a railway missile system.

"These tests are a clear violation of UN Security Council Resolutions and a threat to regional peace and security," a spokesperson for the Foreign Office said on late Wednesday.

The UK Foreign Office stressed that North Korea must change its course and take immediate steps on the irreversible denuclearization.

"Alongside our allies and partners, the UK is committed to peace on the Korean Peninsula, upholding the rules-based international system and securing an end to North Korea's unlawful activities," the spokesperson said.

The Foreign Office called on North Korea to refrain from further provocations and return to the dialogue with the United States.