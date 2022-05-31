UrduPoint.com

UK Information Commissioner Calls For Limiting Data Collection In Rape Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2022 | 09:18 PM

UK Information Commissioner Calls for Limiting Data Collection in Rape Cases

UK Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) on Tuesday called on the criminal justice sector to immediately halt the excessive collection of personal data about victims of rape or serious sexual assault

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) UK Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) on Tuesday called on the criminal justice sector to immediately halt the excessive collection of personal data about victims of rape or serious sexual assault.

On Tuesday, the ICO published a report, revealing that victims of rape and sexual assault are currently being asked to agree to hand over a huge amount of personal information to the police prior to an investigation. Victims are requested to sign a so-called Stafford statement, granting police the access to information about the victim, including school, medical and social service records.

"Victims are being asked to allow access to medical records, school reports, social service records and the contents of their mobile phones as a precondition to accessing justice. Victims are being treated as suspects... This is not about data protection or data processing.

This is about people feeling revictimised by a system they are entitled to expect support from," UK Information Commissioner John Edwards said in the report.

Furthermore, the report suggested that the current approach is undermining confidence in the criminal justice and re-harasses complainants, who may be subjected to far more serious questioning about their personal information than the suspects they accuse.

To address this problem and reinstate trust and confidence in the legal protection system, the ICO suggested that all police services across the United Kingdom be mandated to stop using statements or forms of general consent to data sharing, including the Stafford statement, with any personal data obtained pertaining to the victim "must be adequate, relevant, not excessive and pertinent to an investigation," the report said.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Ico United Kingdom May Criminals All From

Recent Stories

'Blaxit' Exodus of 21 Black Staff Members Rocks Bi ..

'Blaxit' Exodus of 21 Black Staff Members Rocks Biden White House - Reports

53 minutes ago
 Chairman FBR inaugurates (SOC)

Chairman FBR inaugurates (SOC)

1 hour ago
 Uncapped Payne and Wood in England squad for Nethe ..

Uncapped Payne and Wood in England squad for Netherlands ODIs

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Turkey on three-day official ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Turkey on three-day official visit

1 hour ago
 PTI's long march - a criminal act to make govt dy ..

PTI's long march - a criminal act to make govt dysfunctional: Rana Sana

1 hour ago
 Teenager Gauff, late bloomer Trevisan to clash for ..

Teenager Gauff, late bloomer Trevisan to clash for place in French Open final

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.