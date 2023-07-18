Open Menu

UK Parliament Passes Illegal Migration Bill

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 18, 2023 | 08:02 PM

UK Parliament Passes Illegal Migration Bill

The Illegal migration bill sailed through the UK Parliament after the House of Commons rejected the amendments proposed by the House of Lords, the UK parliament said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The Illegal migration bill sailed through the UK Parliament after the House of Commons rejected the amendments proposed by the House of Lords, the UK parliament said on Tuesday.

"The Illegal Migration Bill completes passage through Parliament as both Houses agree on the text of the bill," the statement read.

The bill awaits the final step of Royal Assent when it will become a law, according to the statement.

The bill seeks to deport migrants to a third country like Rwanda who enter the UK illegally by boats across the English Channel. On June 29, the UK Court of Appeal ruled that the government's plan to relocate illegal immigrants to Rwanda to deter irregular arrivals by boat was illegal, paving the way for the matter to be considered by the Supreme Court.

Illegal migration has been a pressing issue for the UK for years and only intensified after the country left the European Union in 2020. In April 2022, the UK and Rwanda signed a migration agreement, stipulating that people recognized by the UK government as illegal migrants or asylum seekers will be deported to Rwanda for the processing of their documents, obtaining asylum and relocation.

In August 2022, over 13,500 people crossed the English Channel to enter the UK illegally, an all-time monthly high since the beginning of the migration crisis in 2019. The total number of migrants who entered the UK in 2022 was over 44,000. British media reported that the country was spending about 7 million Pounds ($8.7 million) per day to house migrants in hotels.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Parliament European Union United Kingdom Rwanda April June August 2019 2020 Media Government Agreement Million Court

Recent Stories

Best municipal facilities ensures on routes of pro ..

Best municipal facilities ensures on routes of processions: Commissioner Sukkur

4 minutes ago
 Security plan evolved for Muharram

Security plan evolved for Muharram

4 minutes ago
 Serving destitute people a worship: Dr. Bilal Kh ..

Serving destitute people a worship: Dr. Bilal Khan

4 minutes ago
 PPP to win general elections with thumping majorit ..

PPP to win general elections with thumping majority: Bacha

15 minutes ago
 HEC sends off 156 PhD Scholars for fellowships in ..

HEC sends off 156 PhD Scholars for fellowships in top 200 int'l varsities

15 minutes ago
 Over Rs. 70 billion disbursed among 7.8 million be ..

Over Rs. 70 billion disbursed among 7.8 million beneficiaries under Benazir Kafa ..

7 minutes ago
French Parliament Commission Says Macron Had Secre ..

French Parliament Commission Says Macron Had Secret Deal With Uber - Reports

7 minutes ago
 Webinar 'Shocks, Stresses and Resilience of Food S ..

Webinar 'Shocks, Stresses and Resilience of Food System in Arab Region' on July ..

7 minutes ago
 Japan PM in Qatar for gas talks on final leg of Gu ..

Japan PM in Qatar for gas talks on final leg of Gulf tour

7 minutes ago
 Peshawar Press Club signs MoU with IPS for 80 % di ..

Peshawar Press Club signs MoU with IPS for 80 % discount in fees for journalists ..

7 minutes ago
 Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) completes spec ..

Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) completes special security arrangements for ..

1 hour ago
 Promotional Link Departmental Training concludes a ..

Promotional Link Departmental Training concludes at UVAS

1 hour ago

More Stories From World